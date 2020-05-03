TYLER — In a press release Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office disclosed two additional positive Covid-19 results from within the jail. The two individuals are made up of one Detention Officer and one inmate. All of the current positive Covid-19 cases have originated from the North Jail facility, and the two new cases are from there as well. The inmate has been transported to a secure facility in Gregg County facility where the four additional positive inmates are as well. The officer has been in self-quarantine since exhibiting symptoms. There are a total of six officers who have contracted the virus, with one fully recovered.