Today is Sunday May 03, 2020
Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Wood County

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2020 at 7:21 am
TYLER – Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, D.P.S.Troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Wood County. Preliminary reports indicate, the driver of a motorcycle, Leslie Gail Glover and her passenger Aaron Grant were traveling south when Glover lost control before entering a side skid on its left side ejecting the occupants. Glover, 43, of Sulphur Springs was killed and taken to Murry Owasky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs. Turner was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital and listed in stable condition.

