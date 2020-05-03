AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day and the number of deaths increased by at least 20. State health officials on Sunday reported 31,548 confirmed cases and 867 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without showing symptoms. The vast majority of those infected, recover.