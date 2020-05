TYLER – D.P.S. Troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on CR-289 in Smith County on Sunday night. According to a press brief, the accident happened just before 9:20 p.m. approximately four miles east Tyler. Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a motorcycle, Kevin Cole Smith, 36, of Arp struck a deer. Smith was killed when he was ejected from the bike. Smith was transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.