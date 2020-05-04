Today is Monday May 04, 2020
Oral COVID-19 test kit in process

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2020 at 10:58 am
MARSHALL — An East Texas company, mLife Diagnostics LLC in Marshall has created an oral coronavirus testing kit. According to our news partner KETK, in less than 30 days the product went from concept to production. The team thinks this can address the nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests. At this stage the company is testing usability and working with the FDA, who wants them to do 30 nasal swab tests and 30 of their tests with COVID positive people before the product can be fully approved. The test relies on an oral swab.

