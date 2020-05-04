TYLER — Gov. Gregg Abbott is receiving bilateral support all across Texas for his leadership during the pandemic. On Monday, results were released from a UT Tyler/ Dallas Morning News survey. The canvass discovered 68% of voters approve of the job local leaders are doing during the pandemic. Gov. Abbott received high marks for his policies, including support from 86% of Republicans, 57% of Independents and 46% of Democrats.

Abbott has said if there is not a significant flare-up of cases for the following two weeks, he would upgrade the order to 50% capacity.

There is an exception that if a small county has less than five reported cases, they may start at the 50% mark if local leaders allow it. Abbott released his plan on April 27, the same day that the UT Tyler poll was completed so it remains unclear what the public’s reaction to the re-opening has been. In the same poll, it was also found that despite the slow re-opening, the vast majority of Texans would feel uncomfortable attending a sporting event. Slightly more than 80% of voters would not feel any comfort in such an environment regardless of the sport:

Football (81%)

Baseball (81%)

Basketball (82%)

Racing (83%)

Soccer (83%)

The Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll reflects a statewide random sample of 1,187 adult residents during the 10 days between April 18 and April 27. The mixed-mode sample includes 192 residents who were contacted by random phone calls to registered voters and 995 residents that were randomly selected from a panel of registered voters that have opted-in to take surveys through a company called Dynata.

In this poll, the sampling error for 1,187 random adult (18+) residents in Texas is +/- 2.85 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence interval.