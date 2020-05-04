Ronald C. Modra/Getty ImagesBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Don Shula, the legendary Miami Dolphins head coach, died Monday morning. He was 90.

The Miami Dolphins called Shula “the patriarch” of the franchise who put the team and the city of Miami “in the national sports scene.”

As the NFL’s winningest coach, Shula spent 26 of 33 coaching seasons with Miami. He coached 347 winning games and led the Dolphins to the league’s only undefeated season, which ended with a win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII in 1972. Shula would lead the Dolphins to five Super Bowls in all.

A statement from the Dolphins said Shula died “peacefully at his home” in Miami. The cause of death was not immediately known, but the Miami Herald reports it was not related to coronavirus.

