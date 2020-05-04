TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is now providing online services. While most of their facilities remain closed due to COVID-19, the department has shifted focus to facilitating activities that can be done from home. On the Tyler Parks and Rec website, they have created a Boredom Busters page where they post activity packages, videos and books for children.

They have also created a new Facebook page, where visitors can find workout ideas for adults and kids, activities, giveaways and more. Follow the Facebook page for daily updates and information on everything Parks and Rec. The Glass Recreation Center will have a select few classes that will take place outdoors. Pre-registration is mandatory to prepare for social distancing and class capacity will be very limited. Visit Tyler Parks and Rec’s website or Facebook page or contact Parks Admin at (903) 531-1370 for more information.