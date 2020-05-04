Today is Monday May 04, 2020
Mayor says help coming as cases climb near Texas meat plants

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2020 at 5:31 pm
AMARILLO (AP/Staff) – A Texas mayor says federal help is on the way following a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said she expected a “strike force” to arrive soon in the Texas Panhandle. That’s where infections are climbing and state officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA. Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the country. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain open.

