AMARILLO (AP/Staff) – A Texas mayor says federal help is on the way following a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said she expected a “strike force” to arrive soon in the Texas Panhandle. That’s where infections are climbing and state officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA. Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the country. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain open.