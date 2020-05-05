WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) – President Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of national intelligence has pledged at his confirmation hearing to deliver intelligence free of bias, prejudice or political influence. North and Northeast Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe also said Tuesday that he believes Russia had interfered in the most recent presidential election and could do so again. The comments sought to quell Democratic concerns that the Trump loyalist could be swayed by political pressure from a president routinely dismissive of intelligence community findings he disagrees with.