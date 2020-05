TYLER — Tyler police are investigating an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Gentry Parkway around 10:00 Monday night. According to witnesses, a male was attempting to walk across the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling East on W Gentry. The pedestrian died at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. An investigation underway. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident.