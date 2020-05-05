Today is Tuesday May 05, 2020
Right to work rally in Canton

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2020 at 10:40 am
CANTON — A right to work rally is happening until 2 p.m. in downtown Canton. There have been many of these nationwide over the past couple of weeks. Connie Odich says the response to the pandemic has done terrible damage to many small businesses and people need to work. She says what’s happening is unconstitutional. Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen says he understands her frustration and we can’t get the economy moving until we flatten the curve by wearing masks and social distancing. Odich says her rally will be peaceful.

