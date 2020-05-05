Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for Tesla founder Elon Musk and recording artist Grimes. The couple have officially welcomed their first child together.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur previously announced last Friday on Twitter that their little one was coming on May 4. When that day came, fans begged for an update, to which Musk announced, “Mom & baby all good.”

The SpaceX CEO was very sparse when providing further details about the newborn but confirmed that it was a boy and, apparently, has been named X Æ A-12 Musk. He did not explain how to pronounce the name.

This is Musk’s sixth son overall. When married to ex-wife Justine Wilson, the couple had five sons together: seven-year-old twins Damian and Griffin along with five-year-old triplets Xavier, Saxon and Kai.

The two also had a son named Nevada, who died of SIDS when he was just 10 weeks old.

As for Grimes, a Canadian singer whose real name is Claire Boucher, this is her first child. She previously announced her pregnancy in January.

The couple announced their relationship exactly two years ago at the MET Gala, where they made their red carpet debut.

