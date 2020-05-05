Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Scott Disick is not happy with the rehab facility at which he was seeking treatment.

For almost a week, the 36-year-old reality star had been seeking help from the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado but he swiftly checked himself out after reports surfaced that he was seeking treatment for alcohol and substance abuse, which, according to his lawyer Marty Singer, is not the case.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer explained to Page Six.

Although, Disick left the rehab facility, it won’t be the last time they hear from him because he plans to sue for violating HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that, among other things, protects patients’ privacy.

“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” the lawyer clarified. “Shockingly, as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” Singer added.

According to an E! News source, Disick’s decision to enter seek help at the rehab facility was guided by Kourtney Kardashian.

“Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment,” the insider revealed.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have three children together sons Mason, 10, and Reign, five, and seven-year-old daughter Penelope.