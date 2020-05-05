2018 – Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Cruise remains one of the biggest stars on this planet, but rumor has it he’s teaming up with SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the first feature film shot off the Earth.

Deadline reports the pair are collaborating on history’s first-ever narrative movie actually shot in space. Although the movie’s in the earliest stages, it’s no surprise daredevil Cruise would take a starring role. While the project is not a Mission: Impossible film, one of the reasons Cruise began producing his own movies — particularly the lucrative spy franchise — was so he could perform his own stunts.

Fans recall him running down the face of the tallest building in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, and hanging from the door of a cargo plane as it flew in its follow-up, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.

On Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he performed dozens of dangerous High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jumps to get the ideal shot for writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. On that movie, Cruise also hung from a helicopter, did his own chopper flying, and shattered his ankle jumping from one roof to another in London — but limped past the camera to get the stunt in the can.





