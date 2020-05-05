Today is Tuesday May 05, 2020
Homicide investigation continues in Smith County

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2020 at 11:06 am
TYLER — Smith County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a homicide in the Chapel Hill area. On Tuesday, a press release revealed the victim as Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler. Officials were notified just before the five o’clock hour Saturday of a possible motorcycle accident in the Chapel Hill area. The investigation found that the rider had been shot and was deceased. Smith County Investigators are investigating this case. If you have any information concerning this homicide,contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

