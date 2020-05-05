TYLER — Smith County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a homicide in the Chapel Hill area. On Tuesday, a press release revealed the victim as Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler. Officials were notified just before the five o’clock hour Saturday of a possible motorcycle accident in the Chapel Hill area. The investigation found that the rider had been shot and was deceased. Smith County Investigators are investigating this case. If you have any information concerning this homicide,contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.