TYLER — Emmett J. Scott Park in Tyler is getting a facelift. On Tuesday, Leanne Robinette told KTBB, “We received a grant for a little over $700, 000, and we are trying to get all of the renovations done by the last day of July .” The upgrade will include,a new basketball court, sidewalks, pavilion and a new playground. Emmett J. Scott Park, formerly Lincoln Park, is located near the intersection of Confederate Avenue and West Vance Street.

The Senior Manager of Parks and Rec said they have a quick survey where children can let their voices be heard, “normally we would have some sort of public meeting in the community or neighborhood, and obviously that has not been able to happen during this pandemic so we decided to get them involved with their opinions on the actual playground equipment. We created a new Facebook poll on our new Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.” The public opinion poll continues through May 22. You can take the brief survey by clicking the link. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DLXJ2VY?fbclid=IwAR10kydRhBiqU1igc0nF7_tt_P59X_o2isztgiwdpYpsST9DQDh9FsTpyIM.