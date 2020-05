TYLER — The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum announced on Tuesday that they would be reopening on Friday with reduced hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Museum will be following Governor Abbot’s guidelines concerning social distancing rules, disinfecting policy as well as occupancy limits. The time off has given leaders an opportunity to freshen up exhibits. Organizers say the museum will return to its normal schedule as soon as possible.