TYLER — The Smith County Emergency Operations Center reports one new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 156 positive cases in Smith County as of Tuesday, at 2 p.m. There are also four COVID-19 related fatalities county-wide. There are 95 recovered cases in Smith County. Active cases in Smith County: 57 Re-opening resources available to business owners from the State of Texas: http://www.TDEM.texas.gov/essentialservices.

Northeast Texas Public Health District

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians. Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.

City of Tyler

The City of Tyler has created a phased re-open plan for our services and facilities. Many departments will continue to serve the community through modified operations during this phased approach. All open facilities will adhere to the capacity limit set forth by the Governor. The City of Tyler will be rigorously adhering to all social distancing and hygiene standards. We encourage our customers to continue utilizing all online resources to limit face-to-face contact with our staff for both the customer’s and our staff’s protection.

See a complete list of closures and facility phone information below. This list is subject to change and will be updated on the City’s website.https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates.

Most of Smith County’s offices opened back up to the public on Friday, May 1, after the local and state “Stay at Home” Orders expired April 30. Most county offices that had limited in-person contact with the public will reopen in a manner consistent with the guidelines and directives of the Governor Gregg Abbott’s Office and reflective of the phased reopening of private businesses. Some offices are changing the way they interact with the public while others will keep their doors closed for a bit longer. Even though Smith County officials have revised the way some of their offices offer services to help stop the spread of COVID-19, essential services have never stopped. Jury duty continues to be suspended through at least June 1. For a full list of adjusted Smith County services, please visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information.

Tyler Independent School District Tyler ISD plans to move forward with the original dates for in-person graduation ceremonies for the 2020 class. We are watchfully optimistic that Gov. Abbott’s Open Texas announcement provides the opportunity for school systems to hold commencement with precautionary safety measures observed. Candidates for graduation and a restricted number of guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, safety and security protocols, and other health measures at each outdoor graduation ceremony. Learn more at http://www.tylerisd.org/graduation. Tyler ISD is also hiring teachers for the 2020-21 school year! The District is hosting a Virtual Teacher Job Fair May 2 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. To learn more, go to http://www.teachtyler.careers. For district updates such as grading, GPA, Distance Learning information and other frequently asked questions, go to http://www.tylerisd.org/covid19.

Hospital Updates

Due to CDC recommendation, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is asking all patients, visitors and employees to wear a mask while visiting our facilities. Homemade cloth masks are appropriate for visitors. Providers and health care workers will continue to use appropriate medical masks (PPE) when working. Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit http://www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with UT Health East Texas, patients may call (903) 596- DOCS.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, patients may call (903) 606-DOCS.

**In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety has established a webpage to answer frequently asked questions about required quarantine regarding air travel:https://www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel/.

At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott and in light of the governor’s State of Disaster Declaration related to the COVID-19, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards (ID), driver licenses (DL), commercial DLs (CDL) and election identification certificates (EIC). Additionally, the department has been directed to close DL offices, effective Thursday, March 19, until directed to reopen by the governor. These actions come as the state works to limit the ongoing spread of COVID-19 by increasing social distancing in communities.

Customers can conduct their transactions online, by phone or by mail. DPS encourages Texans to check the expiration date on their card and call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639) or visit Texas.gov to see if you’re eligible to conduct your transaction online.

The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals. For additional information about renewing your DL or ID card, visit the DPS website. Address changes and replacement of a lost DL or ID can also be taken care of online (or by mail) in many instances. Find out if you are eligible for online services by visiting Texas.gov.