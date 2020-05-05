GREGG COUNTY — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office gave out updated information on Tuesday, regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the community jail. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County, and Gregg County Sheriff’s officials came together to put together a plan COVID-19 positive inmates. That plan went into action shortly after and inmates were taken to the Marvin A. Smith facility in Gregg County. As of Tuesday, two Gregg County inmates and five Smith County inmates are being housed in isolation after testing positive.

A third Gregg County inmate who tested positive is being treated at a local hospital. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has had four staff members test positive with two making a full recovery after being retested and cleared by a medical physician.