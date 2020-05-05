MARSHALL — A Marshall woman has been arrested for her involvement at a shooting at a Marshall apartment complex Monday night. According to a press release from the Marshall P.D., officers were called to the Ward Plaza Apartment Complex shortly after 8:30 p.m. Officers learned there were several gun shots heard before their arrival and discovered a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound. Witnesses alleged the shooter was Jiveon Gray, 24, of Marshall.

Officers located Gray near her apartment and she was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No word on the victim’s status or her identity at this time.