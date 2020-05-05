Today is Tuesday May 05, 2020
Texas eases underground oil storage rules, raising concerns

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2020 at 5:58 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – Texas regulators are relaxing rules about where companies can store oil underground. That’s raising concern among environmentalists about potential groundwater contamination and other dangers. The members of the Railroad Commission of Texas voted Tuesday to allow companies to store liquid hydrocarbons underground in places other than salt caverns, which are considered better at preventing leaks than other geological formations. The shift aimed to help oil producers whose wells are spewing out far more oil than the world can use after the coronavirus pandemic gutted global demand for jet fuel and gasoline.

