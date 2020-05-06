DALLAS (AP/FOX/Staff) — Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are objecting after a Dallas hair salon owner was jailed for continuing to operate her business despite shutdown orders that were in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. A judge in Dallas found Shelley Luther in contempt of court and sentenced her Tuesday to seven days behind bars. Both Abbott and Paxton say the order is excessive and abusive, and that Luther should be freed. Luther says she had to reopen her Dallas salon because she wouldn’t have been able feed her kids otherwise. But Judge Eric Moye says Luther expressed no “contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions. Luther was jailed on Tuesday afternoon, around the same time Abbott announced salons and barbershops can reopen Friday.