GLADEWATER — Gladewater ISD has announced modified graduation plans for the class of 2020. The date is May 29th, with a time yet to be determined. To honor graduating seniors, Gladewater High School will purchase signs with the student’s name, 2020, and a photo of the student in their cap and gown that will be placed on the high school grounds and in downtown celebrating their accomplishments. They will also commemorate the class with a parade. For more information contact GISD.