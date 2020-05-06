:RiverNorthPhotography/iStock By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Sephora stores have officially vowed to tap into their resources to donate to health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 in a big, beautiful way. The popular beauty supply haven announced on Wednesday its "Project Care" program, which will be delivering over 65,000 beauty products to medical professionals as well as those dealing with domestic violence in communities nationwide. U.S.-based employees at Sephora stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices will nominate 500 individuals that are deserving of recognition, and each nominee will receive a delivery of 100 kits that contain essential skincare products from Sephora's collection . These kits are to be distributed among their colleagues, reaching a total of 50,000 health care professionals. The kits will include go-to items from the company's collection such as face masks, lip balms, cleansing wipes, moisturizer and more. The company will also be donating 15,000 of their Play! beauty boxes to 150 women's shelters across the country, helping victims of domestic violence whose lives have been disrupted by stay-at-home orders. In addition to donations made from Sephora's "Project Care" efforts, the retailer will also be launching face masks for $10, and 50% of proceeds will be donated to the Stronger Together Fund through Tides. These face masks will also be available for purchase in stores on June 1, and every employee will be receiving two of them. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

