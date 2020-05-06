Today is Wednesday May 06, 2020
‘Fleabag,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Chernobyl’ among this year’s Peabody Award nominees

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2020 at 1:34 pm
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Some of TV’s most buzzed-about and acclaimed series have received nominations for the Peabody Awards. The prestigious awards honor “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019.”

Among the 13 nominees in the Entertainment category announced Wednesday are Chernobyl, Fleabag, Ramy, Stranger Things, Good Omens, Succession, Unbelievable, Watchmen, and When They See Us.

Other entertainment nominees include OWN’s first ever Peabody nominee, David Makes Man, and first-time nominees for new streaming services Apple TV+, with Dickinson, and Disney+, with the animated short Float.

The winners will be announced at a yet to be determined date, since the planned ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

