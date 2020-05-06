HENDERSON — Four nurses from UT Health Henderson have returned home after spending two weeks working at a New Jersey hospital. Nickole Dudley, Shanté McDonald, Brandy Norman, and LaSwanda Williams, all tested negative for COVID-19 upon returning. The nurses were quarantined for a week as an added precaution. On Wednesday, they reappeared at the hospital they left almost a month earlier to help in one of the hardest hit hotspots in the country.

While they saw some patients who didn’t make it, they watched as others slowly recovered. “The good thing was to see patients discharged that you had taken care of that got better,” Norman said. By the time they left, the hospital had discharged almost 400 COVID patients.