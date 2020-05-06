Netflix(LONDON) — The creator of Netflix’s Black Mirror knows how to read the room.

Charlie Brooker tells U.K.’s Radio Times he’s not working on any new episodes at the moment because he doesn’t think people could “stomach” a new season of the bleak dystopian drama with the way things have been going in the world.

He says while he’s busy working on other things during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s decidedly not working on season six of the anthology series.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes],” Brooker says. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

The last season of Black Mirror debuted on Netflix in June 2019, featuring three episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and others.

