PALESTINE — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston received notification of 2 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The new additions brings the total to 40 positive coronavirus cases through out the county. There are currently 9 reported cases of recovery, making the active cases total 31. You can see more information by refering to the NetHealth Dashboard link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/uploads/blog/d40b18f77f1e458bb987c8c30f07f7ee1400baf7.pdf.