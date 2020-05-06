HOUSTON (AP) – Houston’s city council has approved a $15 million program to help residents who have been economically troubled by the coronavirus and are struggling to pay their rent. The program approved Wednesday will provide qualified low-to-moderate income Houston residents up to $1,056 in rental assistance for each of the months of April and May. The program, to be paid for by federal funding from the CARES Act, is expected to help at least 7,000 households. Houston joins other cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, with similar rental assistance programs.