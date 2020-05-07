HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston has been captured following a short chase. Houston police say 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was taken into custody about 4 a.m. Thursday and was driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying. Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the Wednesday night shootings appear to be drug-related. The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured. Names of the dead weren’t immediately released.