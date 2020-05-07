Chris Jackson/Getty Images By KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News (LONDON) -- Duchess Kate, who has become known for her own photography skills, has launched a photography project to capture life during the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 38, and the National Portrait Gallery are inviting people across the U.K. to send in a photographic portrait that is a snapshot of their life during these times. From the portraits that are submitted, 100 will be featured in a digital exhibition. A selection of images will also be shown across the U.K. later in the year, according to Kensington Palace. The project, called Hold Still, will also allow people to send in written submissions with their photos to "outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their photograph," Kensington Palace said in a statement. The project is focusing on the themes of helpers and heroes, your new normal and acts of kindness. “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country," Kate said in a statement announcing the project. "Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable." "Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing," she said. Kate, who was an art major in college, has become well known for her love of photography and her skill. She frequently is the photographer behind the photos of her family that are shared to the public. Most recently, Kate took the photos of her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, that were shared for their birthdays. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Duchess Kate launches photo project to show life during coronavirus pandemic

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2020 at 6:06 am

Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News



(LONDON) -- Duchess Kate, who has become known for her own photography skills, has launched a photography project to capture life during the coronavirus pandemic.



Kate, 38, and the National Portrait Gallery are inviting people across the U.K. to send in a photographic portrait that is a snapshot of their life during these times.



From the portraits that are submitted, 100 will be featured in a digital exhibition. A selection of images will also be shown across the U.K. later in the year, according to Kensington Palace.



The project, called Hold Still, will also allow people to send in written submissions with their photos to "outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their photograph," Kensington Palace said in a statement. The project is focusing on the themes of helpers and heroes, your new normal and acts of kindness.



“We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country," Kate said in a statement announcing the project. "Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable."



"Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing," she said.



Kate, who was an art major in college, has become well known for her love of photography and her skill. She frequently is the photographer behind the photos of her family that are shared to the public.



Most recently, Kate took the photos of her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, that were shared for their birthdays.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back