Today is Thursday May 07, 2020
Breaking News: Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2020 at 10:36 am
Breaking News: Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Neiman Marcus, the storied Dallas-based 112-year-old luxury department store chain, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is the second major retailer to do so and the first department store to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy filing, Neiman Marcus says it has secured $675 million in financing from creditors to keep operating during the restructuring, holding over two-thirds of the company’s debt. The filing comes as department stores were already in a weakened state. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is putting them further in peril.

