LONGVIEW — A Longview mother has allegedly confessed to authorities, that she suffocated and killed her 3-month-old baby, before trying to kill her other two children. According to our news partner KETK, Andrea Burks, 40, faces a charge of Capital Murder. Burks went into a convenience store on April 28, and said she had killed someone in her apartment. The arrest warrant said that she killed the infant because she feared Child Protective Services would take the child away.

The body of the baby was sent for autopsy in Dallas County where injuries were found that are consistent with a smothering. Under Texas law, the charge of capital murder is automatically applied for the killing of a child younger than 15. If convicted, the only sentences permitted are the death penalty or life without parole.