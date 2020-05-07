Today is Thursday May 07, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Longview Mother confesses to murdering her infant, and attempting to kill her other 2 children

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2020 at 12:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A Longview mother has allegedly confessed to authorities, that she suffocated and killed her 3-month-old baby, before trying to kill her other two children. According to our news partner KETK, Andrea Burks, 40, faces a charge of Capital Murder. Burks went into a convenience store on April 28, and said she had killed someone in her apartment. The arrest warrant said that she killed the infant because she feared Child Protective Services would take the child away.

The body of the baby was sent for autopsy in Dallas County where injuries were found that are consistent with a smothering. Under Texas law, the charge of capital murder is automatically applied for the killing of a child younger than 15. If convicted, the only sentences permitted are the death penalty or life without parole.

Longview Mother confesses to murdering her infant, and attempting to kill her other 2 children

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2020 at 12:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A Longview mother has allegedly confessed to authorities, that she suffocated and killed her 3-month-old baby, before trying to kill her other two children. According to our news partner KETK, Andrea Burks, 40, faces a charge of Capital Murder. Burks went into a convenience store on April 28, and said she had killed someone in her apartment. The arrest warrant said that she killed the infant because she feared Child Protective Services would take the child away.

The body of the baby was sent for autopsy in Dallas County where injuries were found that are consistent with a smothering. Under Texas law, the charge of capital murder is automatically applied for the killing of a child younger than 15. If convicted, the only sentences permitted are the death penalty or life without parole.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement