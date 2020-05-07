TYLER — A federal lawsuit filed in Austin by a group of shoppers has named Brookshire Grocery Company in a long list of accused grocery stores, along with farms and wholesalers of nearly tripling the price of eggs. The suit alleges it occurred after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on March 13 from the coronavirus. The plaintiffs could not determine for sure who was price gouging so they sued practically everyone.

The suit names Brookshire as well HEB and Lowes Markets. Costco, Albertsons, Walmart and Kroger were also named. Brookshire said it had not seen the suit but they too tried to not pass higher egg costs on to shoppers. HEB says the allegations are without merit, saying they lost money rather than passing the increased price on to consumers.