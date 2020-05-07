TYLER — National Travel & Tourism Week continues through Saturday, and this year, is obviously different. Since in-person rallies and events are currently not an option, Visit Tyler is promoting virtual tours of attractions and educating the public on amusements and businesses opened for business. From small businesses to large attractions, travel employs a diverse workforce in Tyler. 4,000 local jobs are supported by travel and tourism in Tyler. Tourists spend $386 million in Tyler annually.

Ways to help include:

Order takeout or delivery

Buy gift cards

Shop small online

Add the “Rose City Strong” Facebook frame to your profile photo

Share and like local businesses posts on social media

If you’re sick, stay home

For more information about fun things to do in Tyler, go to VisitTyler.com. Click the link to visit virtual tours of Tyler. https://www.visittyler.com/virtual-tours/.