TYLER — Tyler’s 29th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held Thursday morning and was handled a little differently from years past: via live stream. Mayor Martin Heines spoke about the current coronavirus crisis. Heines said, “Our community is so strong. We have endured difficult times before. And while this is different from anything we have faced, I know the strength, resiliency, and foundation of faith that permeates our culture will carry us through this current crisis.” The mayor was joined by many area pastors. The event is usually held at Harvey Convention Center and draws several hundred people.