iStock/robertcicchetti(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department on Thursday moved to dismiss the case against President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a court filing. In the filing, the DOJ said "based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances, that continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice." This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ moves to dismiss case against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2020 at 1:59 pm

