Since it's debut on Hulu last week, the steamy modern romance series Normal People has been drawing rave reviews from everyone from Niall Horan to James Corden to Mia Farrow.

But perhaps the most unexpected fan reaction has been the Internet’s obsession with the silver chain the main character Connell wears throughout the series. The chain now has its own Instagram page, @ConnellsChain, with nearly 50,000 followers.

The memorable character detail was mentioned in Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel on which the series is based. Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, tells ABC Audio it was actually his idea to include it in the show.

“I remember when we were doing the costume fittings, I didn’t see the chain and I was like, I just think it’s really Connell-esque to have that chain,” he says.

He adds, “Those kind of things were nice to kind of feel like you had an input in. And that was obviously respected by production because it’s a detail from the book that I think is just nice and furthers the storyline.”

As for where the chain is now? Mescal’s co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, has it. In an Instagram Story Thursday, she jokingly revealed that she drapes it over her copy of Normal People and lights a candle for it every day.

