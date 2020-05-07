TYLER — Nurses have given so much of themselves during the age of the coronavirus, working long shifts and saving lives. It is no surprise that National Nurses Week has been extended to the entire month of May. On Thursday, UT-Tyler’s Dr. Barbara Haas told KTBB, “We have many, many of our students that have left jobs, they have taken a leave from school to go and volunteer their services in New York, New Jersey and Louisiana and the stories they tell us are heartbreaking, and border on horrific.”

The Director of the School of Nursing continued, “They have said it’s unimaginable it’s like a war zone, the hours they are putting in they are exhausted, it’s disheartening and discouraging. They might care for six patients that day, and at the end of a 12 hour shift every patient has died. So there is a lot of loss and grief going on, but the nurses are so busy they don’t have time to process it. Of course it depends in the country on where you are, but those hardest hit area nurses are suffering along with other health care providers.” Haas said the tangible acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed, and they are very much appreciative of all of the continued support.