ATHENS — Carter BloodCare is urging healthy, eligible blood donors to schedule a donation to maintain a sufficient supply of blood products for those in need. Linda Goelzer told KTBB on Thursday, “Once our elective surgeries came on board, obviously we are seeing a picked up usage of blood, and we are definitely seeing that usage going pretty rapidly.” Someone needs blood every 2 seconds in America. Only 37 percent of the U.S. is eligible to donate blood, less than 10% do annually.

The Director of Public Relations said, “Originally we had a wonderful gracious outpouring from the community who wanted to give blood. We recognized that people had more time on their hands to think about blood donation and they were willingly coming out to do that.” Goelzer continued, “Our biggest concern at this point is as things are opening up more, we are afraid more people will go back to their routines and forget that blood donation is a routine that must happen.” The Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting Carter Bloodcare for a Community blood drive at Brookshire’s in Athens on Saturday. The blood drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The blood center requests that donors bring a government-issued photo ID to donate, and please eat a good breakfast or lunch before arriving. Donors may call Carter Bloodcare for more information: 903-504-0812. They may also visit the Carter Bloodcare webesite: http://www.carterbloodcare.org.