TYLER — A total of sixteen staff members of Smith County’s North Jail Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday with one in full recovery. That information is included in a news release from Sheriff Larry Smith. A total of eight inmates have tested positive with three tests pending results. Six additional detention officers are quarantined pending test results. Smith says his department also has its first positive test of an employee from the Central Jail Facility and is taking additional precautionary measures to curtail an outbreak in that facility.

Smith says earlier this week the Emergency Operations Center put in a State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR) to have all inmates at the North Jail facility tested. The sheriff adds an Emergency Medical Task Force from the Governor’s Rapid Response Team was assigned and is currently being mobilized to provide this testing. Smith expects the testing to begin in the next 48 hours. He also points to continuing efforts to stem the spread, including what he terms numerous changes and precautionary measures.