TYLER — Tyler ISD celebrates the Class of 2020 by hosting in-person graduation ceremonies June 3 through June 6 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. More than 1,100 RISE Academy, Early College High School, John Tyler High School, and Robert E. Lee High School seniors will walk across the commencement stage capping off their educational journeys in Tyler ISD. Graduation ceremonies will take place on the Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Tyler ISD Graduation Ceremony Schedule

Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m. – RISE Academy

Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. – Early College High School

Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. – John Tyler High School

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. – Robert E. Lee High School

If you have a student who is medically fragile that would like to participate in an individual graduation opportunity, reach out to your campus principal. Interested parties are asked to understand that ceremonies will look different this year. All candidates for graduation and guests will be required to follow Texas Education Agency guidelines and other state mandated health protocols, including social distancing guidelines and safety and security measures, at each ceremony. Full details of logistics, tickets, and health and safety precautions will be sent out next week, according to a news release.

Each graduate will be allowed five tickets to the event for their family members. Each ticket will admit one adult or child. Graduation ceremonies will air live on TISD-TV Channel 19 and the district website. All ceremonies will be recorded for DVD purchase.

Should rain or inclement weather delay any of the scheduled ceremonies, the District Contingency Plan is to move the RISE Academy ceremony to Thursday, June 4, at 9 a.m. and the ECHS ceremony to Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m. If either of the John Tyler or Robert E. Lee ceremonies are rained out, that ceremony will move to Sunday, June 7.