Texas salon owner jailed for defying governor’s order freed

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 4:42 am
DALLAS (AP) – A Texas salon owner who was jailed for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health orders by keeping her business open is free again. Shelley Luther walked out of a Dallas jail Thursday to cheering supporters. She wore a mask while leaving jail less than 48 hours after a judge sentenced her to a week in jail for flouting public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Her release came shortly after the governor weakened his own mandate following an outcry by conservatives and GOP lawmakers. Luther, who refused to apologize or promise to keep her business closed even after a Dallas judge said dong so might keep her out of jail, said she was overwhelmed as she walked toward a crowd chanting her name.

