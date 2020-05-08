Today is Friday May 08, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pilot killed in fiery small-plane crash south of Fort Worth

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BURLESON (AP) – First responders say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a North Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna crashed around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about 1 mile south of Fort Worth Spinks Airport. That’s about 12 miles south of Fort Worth. A spokesman for MedStar EMS says the pilot was the lone person aboard the aircraft and died at the scene. There was no immediate word on the pilot’s identity. No cause has been determined. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will the investigation.

Pilot killed in fiery small-plane crash south of Fort Worth

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BURLESON (AP) – First responders say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a North Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna crashed around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about 1 mile south of Fort Worth Spinks Airport. That’s about 12 miles south of Fort Worth. A spokesman for MedStar EMS says the pilot was the lone person aboard the aircraft and died at the scene. There was no immediate word on the pilot’s identity. No cause has been determined. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will the investigation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement