BURLESON (AP) – First responders say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a North Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna crashed around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about 1 mile south of Fort Worth Spinks Airport. That’s about 12 miles south of Fort Worth. A spokesman for MedStar EMS says the pilot was the lone person aboard the aircraft and died at the scene. There was no immediate word on the pilot’s identity. No cause has been determined. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will the investigation.