AUSTIN (AP) — An East Texas man who asserts that he’s intellectually disabled has won a reprieve from his execution scheduled for next week for a 2007 shootout that left two sheriff’s officers dead. Randall Wayne Mays was set to receive lethal injection May 13 for the shootings at his Henderson County home. In an order issued Thursday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution and remanded Mays’ case to the trial court in Henderson County for review of his intellectual-disability claim. Mays’ attorneys say the 60-year-old suffers from delusions.