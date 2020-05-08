BREAKING NEWS: Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression – The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy. The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry. Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.