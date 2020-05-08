(SHANGHAI) — As residents in Shanghai, China and its neighboring provinces gradually return to more normal life following closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced today that Shanghai Disneyland will re-open to the public on May 11, 2020.
And tickets apparently sold out in minutes, The Hollywood Reporter notes.
In a statement, Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said, “We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back. As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”
Some of these safety measures were implemented earlier in March, during the successful re-opening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.
The safety measures, which will likely be implemented when Disney World and Disneyland open back up in the States, include:
In addition, Shanghai Disney Resort announced it will soon celebrate the contributions of medical professionals who helped fight the pandemic.
