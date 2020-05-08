Shanghai Disneytown – Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images(SHANGHAI) — As residents in Shanghai, China and its neighboring provinces gradually return to more normal life following closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced today that Shanghai Disneyland will re-open to the public on May 11, 2020.

And tickets apparently sold out in minutes, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

In a statement, Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said, “We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back. As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”

Some of these safety measures were implemented earlier in March, during the successful re-opening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

The safety measures, which will likely be implemented when Disney World and Disneyland open back up in the States, include:

Limited and pulsed attendance with an advanced reservation and entry system: Guests are required to purchase admission tickets valid on a selected date only.

Annual Pass holders must make a reservation prior to arrival.

Controlled guest density: Capacity will be recommended and managed in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities.

Queues will be structured and ride vehicles will be loaded to promote social distancing.

Temperature screening and the use of a contact tracing and early detection system used in China.

Guests must wear a mask during their visit, except when dining.

Hand sanitizers will be available at queue entries and attraction exits. High-touch locations, such as ride vehicles, handlebars, queue railings and turnstiles will have increased sanitization.

Cast members will receive training on procedures with an emphasis on contactless guest interaction, cleaning and social distancing and will receive additional protective equipment including masks.

In addition, Shanghai Disney Resort announced it will soon celebrate the contributions of medical professionals who helped fight the pandemic.

