TYLER — East Texas Food Bank took steps to cancel the Emergency Box Distribution in Tyler on Friday due to to inclement weather in the area. ETFB’s Lauren Barnes told KTBB safety of the clients and workers is the most important thing, “Today we had to adjust because there was that lightning this morning… a lot people don’t know how many hours it takes to set up to do events like this, so even though the lightning stopped, we did have to, unfortunately, cancel the event today.”

The food bank says they plan to resume distribution next Friday, the 15th. If you need assistance, visit http://www.easttexasfoodbank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to see partner agencies where you can find food relief.