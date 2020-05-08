“Modern Family” – ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Just a friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is Sunday, but with stay-at-home orders in place in many parts of the country, this year’s celebrations will be quite different.

However, Fandango reports moms are making the best of it, and looking forward to spending time at home streaming their favorite movies and TV shows.

Movie-loving moms who are staying home this Mother’s Day have picked Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Steel Magnolias, Incredibles 2, Bad Moms, and Mamma Mia as the top five movies celebrating motherhood that they want to stream this weekend, according to a survey from FandangoNOW, the video-on-demand service.

As for TV shows, This Is Us, Modern Family, Big Little Lies, Mom, and Gilmore Girls are the top five picks.

FandangoNOW surveyed more than 1,000 moms and found 84% are bonding with family members while streaming classics at home. Some 81% plan to stream a movie or TV show as part of their Mother’s Day plans, and 77% will stream more this Mother’s Day than ever before.

Here are FandangoNOW’s Top 10 movies about motherhood that moms want to stream with family this weekend:

Little Women (2019)

Steel Magnolias

Incredibles 2

Bad Moms

Mamma Mia

Maleficent

Freaky Friday (2003)

The Joy Luck Club

Soul Food

The Farewell

And the Top 10 shows about motherhood that moms want to stream with family this weekend, according to FandangoNow:

This Is Us

Modern Family

Big Little Lies

Mom

Gilmore Girls

Fuller House

Fresh Off the Boat

Queen Sugar

Jane the Virgin

Good Girls

